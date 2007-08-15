19th April 2020

New machines added - Commodore SL386SX-25, ECS 386/32, Goldstar GDC-212M, Hyundai Super-286TR, IBM PS/1 Model 2133 (EMEA 451), Itautec Infoway Multimidia, Samsung SPC-4620P, Leading Edge Model M

New graphics cards added - ATI EGA Wonder 800+, AVGA2, Cirrus Logic GD5428, IBM 1MB SVGA Adapter/A

New sound card added - Aztech Sound Galaxy Pro 16 AB (Washington)

New SCSI card added - IBM SCSI Adapter with Cache

Support FPU emulation on pre-486 machines

Numerous bug fixes

A few other bits and pieces

PCem v16 released. Changes from v15 :Thanks to EluanCM, Greatpsycho, John Elliott, and leilei for contributions towards this release.

19th May 2019

New machines added - Zenith Data SupersPort, Bull Micral 45, Tulip AT Compact, Amstrad PPC512/640, Packard Bell PB410A, ASUS P/I-P55TVP4, ASUS P/I-P55T2P4, Epox P55-VA, FIC VA-503+

New graphics cards added - Image Manager 1024, Sigma Designs Color 400, Trigem Korean VGA

Added emulation of AMD K6 family and IDT Winchip 2

New CPU recompiler. This provides several optimisations, and the new design allows for greater portability and more scope for optimisation in the future

Experimental ARM and ARM64 host support

Read-only cassette emulation for IBM PC and PCjr

Numerous bug fixes

PCem v15 released. Changes from v14 :Thanks to dns2kv2, Greatpsycho, Greg V, John Elliott, Koutakun, leilei, Martin_Riarte, rene, Tale and Tux for contributions towards this release.

20th April 2018

New machines added - Compaq Portable Plus, Compaq Portable II, Elonex PC-425X, IBM PS/2 Model 70 (types 3 & 4), Intel Advanced/ZP, NCR PC4i, Packard Bell Legend 300SX, Packard Bell PB520R, Packard Bell PB570, Thomson TO16 PC, Toshiba T1000, Toshiba T1200, Xi8088

New graphics cards added - ATI Korean VGA, Cirrus Logic CL-GD5429, Cirrus Logic CL-GD5430, Cirrus Logic CL-GD5435, OAK OTI-037, Trident TGUI9400CXi

New network adapters added - Realtek RTL8029AS

Iomega Zip drive emulation

Added option for default video timing

Added dynamic low-pass filter for SB16/AWE32 DSP playback

Can select external video card on some systems with built-in video

Can use IDE hard drives up to 127 GB

Can now use 7 SCSI devices

Implemented CMPXCHG8B on Winchip. Can now boot Windows XP on Winchip processors

CD-ROM emulation on OS X

Tweaks to Pentium and 6x86 timing

Numerous bug fixes

PCem v14 released. Changes from v13.1 :Thanks to darksabre76, dns2kv2, EluanCM, Greatpsycho, ja've, John Elliott, leilei and nerd73 for contributions towards this release.

17th December 2017

Minor recompiler tweak, fixed slowdown in some situations (mainly seen on Windows 9x just after booting)

Fixed issues with PCJr/Tandy sound on some Sierra games

Fixed plasma display on Toshiba 3100e

Fixed handling of configurations with full stops in the name

Fixed sound output gain when using OpenAL Soft

Switched to using OpenAL Soft by default

PCem v13.1 released. This is a quick bugfix release, with the following changes from v13 :

12th December 2017

Re-uploaded v13 Windows archive with missing mda.rom included - please re-download if you've been having issues.

11th December 2017

New machines added - Atari PC3, Epson PC AX, Epson PC AX2e, GW-286CT GEAR, IBM PS/2 Model 30-286, IBM PS/2 Model 50, IBM PS/2 Model 55SX, IBM PS/2 Model 80, IBM XT Model 286, KMX-C-02, Samsung SPC-4200P, Samsung SPC-4216P, Toshiba 3100e

New graphics cards - ATI Video Xpression, MDSI Genius

New sound cards added - Disney Sound Source, Ensoniq AudioPCI (ES1371), LPT DAC, Sound Blaster PCI 128

New hard drive controllers added - AT Fixed Disk Adapter, DTC 5150X, Fixed Disk Adapter (Xebec), IBM ESDI Fixed Disk Controller, Western Digital WD1007V-SE1

New SCSI adapters added - Adaptec AHA-1542C, BusLogic BT-545S, Longshine LCS-6821N, Rancho RT1000B, Trantor T130B

New network adapters added - NE2000 compatible

New cross-platform GUI

Voodoo SLI emulation

Improvements to Sound Blaster emulation

Improvements to Pentium timing

Various bug fixes

Minor optimisations

PCem v13 released. Changes from v12 :Thanks to AmatCoder, basic2004, bit, dns2k, ecksemess, Greatpsycho, hOMER247, James-F, John Elliott, JosepMa, leilei, neozeed, ruben_balea, SA1988 and tomaszkam for contributions towards this release.

18th February 2017

New machines added - AMI 386DX, MR 386DX

New graphics cards - Plantronics ColorPlus, Wyse WY-700, Obsidian SB50, Voodoo 2

CPU optimisations - up to 50% speedup seen

3DFX optimisations

Improved joystick emulation - analogue joystick up to 8 buttons, CH Flightstick Pro, ThrustMaster FCS, SideWinder pad(s)

Mouse can be selected between serial, PS/2, and IntelliMouse

Basic 286/386 prefetch emulation - 286 & 386 performance much closer to real systems

Improved CGA/PCjr/Tandy composite emulation

Various bug fixes

PCem v12 released. Changes from v11 :Thanks to Battler, leilei, John Elliott, Mahod, basic2004 and ecksemmess for contributions towards this release.

7th June 2016

Updated v11 binary - anyone who's been having problems with Voodoo emulation should re-download.

5th June 2016

New machines added - Tandy 1000HX, Tandy 1000SL/2, Award 286 clone, IBM PS/1 model 2121

New graphics card - Hercules InColor

3DFX recompiler - 2-4x speedup over previous emulation

Added Cyrix 6x86 emulation

Some optimisations to dynamic recompiler - typically around 10-15% improvement over v10, more when MMX used

Fixed broken 8088/8086 timing

Fixes to Mach64 and ViRGE 2D blitters

XT machines can now have less than 640kb RAM

Added IBM PS/1 audio card emulation

Added Adlib Gold surround module emulation

Fixes to PCjr/Tandy PSG emulation

GUS now in stereo

Numerous FDC changes - more drive types, FIFO emulation, better support of XDF images, better FDI support

CD-ROM changes - CD-ROM IDE channel now configurable, improved disc change handling, better volume control support

Now directly supports .ISO format for CD-ROM emulation

Fixed crash when using Direct3D output on Intel HD graphics

Various other fixes

PCem v11 released. Changes from v10.1 :Thanks to Battler, SA1988, leilei, Greatpsycho, John Elliott, RichardG867, ecksemmess and cooprocks123e for contributions towards this release.

7th November 2015

Fixed buffer overruns in PIIX and ET4000/W32p emulation

Add command line options to start in fullscreen and to specify config file

Emulator doesn't die when the CPU jumps to an unexecutable address

Removed Voodoo memory dump on exit

PCem v10.1 released. This is a minor bugfix release. Changes from v10 :

24th October 2015

New machines - AMI XT clone, VTech Laser Turbo XT, VTech Laser XT3, Phoenix XT clone, Juko XT clone, IBM PS/1 model 2011, Compaq Deskpro 386, DTK 386SX clone, Phoenix 386 clone, Intel Premiere/PCI, Intel Advanced/EV

New graphics cards - IBM VGA, 3DFX Voodoo Graphics

Experimental dynamic recompiler - up to 3x speedup

Pentium and Pentium MMX emulation

CPU fixes - fixed issues in Unreal, Half-Life, Final Fantasy VII, Little Big Adventure 2, Windows 9x setup, Coherent, BeOS and others

Improved FDC emulation - more accurate, supports FDI images, supports 1.2MB 5.25" floppy drive emulation, supports write protect correctly

Internal timer improvements, fixes sound in some games (eg Lion King)

Added support for up to 4 IDE hard drives

MIDI OUT code now handles sysex commands correctly

CD-ROM code now no longer crashes Windows 9x when CD-ROM drive empty

Fixes to ViRGE, S3 Vision series, ATI Mach64 and OAK OTI-067 cards

Various other fixes/changes

PCem v10 released. Changes from v9 :Thanks to te_lanus, ecksemmess, nerd73, GeeDee, Battler, leilei and kurumushi for contributions towards this release.

4th October 2014

New machines - IBM PCjr

New graphics cards - Diamond Stealth 3D 2000 (S3 ViRGE/325), S3 ViRGE/DX

New sound cards - Innovation SSI-2001 (using ReSID-FP)

CPU fixes - Windows NT now works, OS/2 2.0+ works better

Fixed issue with port 3DA when in blanking, DOS 6.2/V now works

Re-written PIT emulation

IRQs 8-15 now handled correctly, Civilization no longer hangs

Fixed vertical axis on Amstrad mouse

Serial fixes - fixes mouse issues on Win 3.x and OS/2

New Windows keyboard code - should work better with international keyboards

Changes to keyboard emulation - should fix stuck keys

Some CD-ROM fixes

Joystick emulation

Preliminary Linux port

PCem v9 released. Changes from v8.1 :Thanks to HalfMinute, SA1988 and Battler for contributions towards this release.

3rd January 2014

PCem v8.1 released. This fixes a number of issues in v8.

20th December 2013

New machines - SiS496/497, 430VX

WinChip emulation (including MMX emulation)

New graphics cards - S3 Trio64, Trident TGUI9440AGi, ATI VGA Edge-16, ATI VGA Charger, OAK OTI-067, ATI Mach64

New sound cards - Adlib Gold, Windows Sound System, SB AWE32

Improved GUS emulation

MPU-401 emulation (UART mode only) on SB16 and AWE32

Fixed DMA bug, floppy drives work properly in Windows 3.x

Fixed bug in FXAM - fixes Wolf 3D, Dogz, some other stuff as well

Other FPU fixes

Fixed serial bugs, mouse no longer disappears in Windows 9x hardware detection

Major reorganisation of CPU emulation

Direct3D output mode

Fullscreen mode

Various internal changes

PCem v8 released. Changes from v0.7 :

13th July 2013

PCem is now in source control at http://www.retrosoftware.co.uk/hg/pcem

3rd August 2012

PCem v0.7 released. Windows 98 now works, Win95 more stable, more machines + graphics cards, and a huge number of fixes.

19th December 2011

PCem v0.6 released. Windows 95 now works, FPU emulation, and load of other stuff.

23rd September 2011

Uploaded a fixed version of PCem v0.5, which has working sound.

21st September 2011

PCem v0.5 released. Loads of fixes + new features in this version.

13th February 2011

PCem v0.41a released. This fixes a disc corruption bug, and re-adds (poor) composite colour emulation.

1st February 2011

PCem v0.41 released. This fixes some embarassing bugs in v0.4, as well as a few games.

27th July 2010

PCem v0.4 released. 386/486 emulation (buggy), GUS emulation, accurate 8088/8086 timings, and lots of other changes.

30th July 2008

PCem v0.3 released. This adds more machines, SB Pro emulation, SVGA emulation, and some other stuff.

14th October 2007

PCem v0.2a released. This is a bugfix release over v0.2.

10th October 2007

PCem v0.2 released. This adds PC1640 and AT emulation, 286 emulation, EGA/VGA emulation, Soundblaster emulation, hard disc emulation, and some bugfixes.

19th August 2007

PCem archive updated with (hopefully) bugfixed version.

15th August 2007

PCem v0.1 released. This is a new emulator for various old XT-based PCs.