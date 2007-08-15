19th April 2020
PCem v16 released. Changes from v15 :
- New machines added - Commodore SL386SX-25, ECS 386/32, Goldstar GDC-212M, Hyundai Super-286TR, IBM PS/1 Model 2133 (EMEA 451), Itautec Infoway Multimidia, Samsung SPC-4620P, Leading Edge Model M
- New graphics cards added - ATI EGA Wonder 800+, AVGA2, Cirrus Logic GD5428, IBM 1MB SVGA Adapter/A
- New sound card added - Aztech Sound Galaxy Pro 16 AB (Washington)
- New SCSI card added - IBM SCSI Adapter with Cache
- Support FPU emulation on pre-486 machines
- Numerous bug fixes
- A few other bits and pieces
Thanks to EluanCM, Greatpsycho, John Elliott, and leilei for contributions towards this release.
19th May 2019
PCem v15 released. Changes from v14 :
- New machines added - Zenith Data SupersPort, Bull Micral 45, Tulip AT Compact, Amstrad PPC512/640, Packard Bell PB410A, ASUS P/I-P55TVP4, ASUS P/I-P55T2P4, Epox P55-VA, FIC VA-503+
- New graphics cards added - Image Manager 1024, Sigma Designs Color 400, Trigem Korean VGA
- Added emulation of AMD K6 family and IDT Winchip 2
- New CPU recompiler. This provides several optimisations, and the new design allows for greater portability and more scope for optimisation in the future
- Experimental ARM and ARM64 host support
- Read-only cassette emulation for IBM PC and PCjr
- Numerous bug fixes
Thanks to dns2kv2, Greatpsycho, Greg V, John Elliott, Koutakun, leilei, Martin_Riarte, rene, Tale and Tux for contributions towards this release.
20th April 2018
PCem v14 released. Changes from v13.1 :
- New machines added - Compaq Portable Plus, Compaq Portable II, Elonex PC-425X, IBM PS/2 Model 70 (types 3 & 4), Intel Advanced/ZP, NCR PC4i, Packard Bell Legend 300SX, Packard Bell PB520R, Packard Bell PB570, Thomson TO16 PC, Toshiba T1000, Toshiba T1200, Xi8088
- New graphics cards added - ATI Korean VGA, Cirrus Logic CL-GD5429, Cirrus Logic CL-GD5430, Cirrus Logic CL-GD5435, OAK OTI-037, Trident TGUI9400CXi
- New network adapters added - Realtek RTL8029AS
- Iomega Zip drive emulation
- Added option for default video timing
- Added dynamic low-pass filter for SB16/AWE32 DSP playback
- Can select external video card on some systems with built-in video
- Can use IDE hard drives up to 127 GB
- Can now use 7 SCSI devices
- Implemented CMPXCHG8B on Winchip. Can now boot Windows XP on Winchip processors
- CD-ROM emulation on OS X
- Tweaks to Pentium and 6x86 timing
- Numerous bug fixes
Thanks to darksabre76, dns2kv2, EluanCM, Greatpsycho, ja've, John Elliott, leilei and nerd73 for contributions towards this release.
17th December 2017
PCem v13.1 released. This is a quick bugfix release, with the following changes from v13 :
- Minor recompiler tweak, fixed slowdown in some situations (mainly seen on Windows 9x just after booting)
- Fixed issues with PCJr/Tandy sound on some Sierra games
- Fixed plasma display on Toshiba 3100e
- Fixed handling of configurations with full stops in the name
- Fixed sound output gain when using OpenAL Soft
- Switched to using OpenAL Soft by default
12th December 2017
Re-uploaded v13 Windows archive with missing mda.rom included - please re-download if you've been having issues.
11th December 2017
PCem v13 released. Changes from v12 :
- New machines added - Atari PC3, Epson PC AX, Epson PC AX2e, GW-286CT GEAR, IBM PS/2 Model 30-286, IBM PS/2 Model 50, IBM PS/2 Model 55SX, IBM PS/2 Model 80, IBM XT Model 286, KMX-C-02, Samsung SPC-4200P, Samsung SPC-4216P, Toshiba 3100e
- New graphics cards - ATI Video Xpression, MDSI Genius
- New sound cards added - Disney Sound Source, Ensoniq AudioPCI (ES1371), LPT DAC, Sound Blaster PCI 128
- New hard drive controllers added - AT Fixed Disk Adapter, DTC 5150X, Fixed Disk Adapter (Xebec), IBM ESDI Fixed Disk Controller, Western Digital WD1007V-SE1
- New SCSI adapters added - Adaptec AHA-1542C, BusLogic BT-545S, Longshine LCS-6821N, Rancho RT1000B, Trantor T130B
- New network adapters added - NE2000 compatible
- New cross-platform GUI
- Voodoo SLI emulation
- Improvements to Sound Blaster emulation
- Improvements to Pentium timing
- Various bug fixes
- Minor optimisations
Thanks to AmatCoder, basic2004, bit, dns2k, ecksemess, Greatpsycho, hOMER247, James-F, John Elliott, JosepMa, leilei, neozeed, ruben_balea, SA1988 and tomaszkam for contributions towards this release.
18th February 2017
PCem v12 released. Changes from v11 :
- New machines added - AMI 386DX, MR 386DX
- New graphics cards - Plantronics ColorPlus, Wyse WY-700, Obsidian SB50, Voodoo 2
- CPU optimisations - up to 50% speedup seen
- 3DFX optimisations
- Improved joystick emulation - analogue joystick up to 8 buttons, CH Flightstick Pro, ThrustMaster FCS, SideWinder pad(s)
- Mouse can be selected between serial, PS/2, and IntelliMouse
- Basic 286/386 prefetch emulation - 286 & 386 performance much closer to real systems
- Improved CGA/PCjr/Tandy composite emulation
- Various bug fixes
Thanks to Battler, leilei, John Elliott, Mahod, basic2004 and ecksemmess for contributions towards this release.
7th June 2016
Updated v11 binary - anyone who's been having problems with Voodoo emulation should re-download.
5th June 2016
PCem v11 released. Changes from v10.1 :
- New machines added - Tandy 1000HX, Tandy 1000SL/2, Award 286 clone, IBM PS/1 model 2121
- New graphics card - Hercules InColor
- 3DFX recompiler - 2-4x speedup over previous emulation
- Added Cyrix 6x86 emulation
- Some optimisations to dynamic recompiler - typically around 10-15% improvement over v10, more when MMX used
- Fixed broken 8088/8086 timing
- Fixes to Mach64 and ViRGE 2D blitters
- XT machines can now have less than 640kb RAM
- Added IBM PS/1 audio card emulation
- Added Adlib Gold surround module emulation
- Fixes to PCjr/Tandy PSG emulation
- GUS now in stereo
- Numerous FDC changes - more drive types, FIFO emulation, better support of XDF images, better FDI support
- CD-ROM changes - CD-ROM IDE channel now configurable, improved disc change handling, better volume control support
- Now directly supports .ISO format for CD-ROM emulation
- Fixed crash when using Direct3D output on Intel HD graphics
- Various other fixes
Thanks to Battler, SA1988, leilei, Greatpsycho, John Elliott, RichardG867, ecksemmess and cooprocks123e for contributions towards this release.
7th November 2015
PCem v10.1 released. This is a minor bugfix release. Changes from v10 :
- Fixed buffer overruns in PIIX and ET4000/W32p emulation
- Add command line options to start in fullscreen and to specify config file
- Emulator doesn't die when the CPU jumps to an unexecutable address
- Removed Voodoo memory dump on exit
24th October 2015
PCem v10 released. Changes from v9 :
- New machines - AMI XT clone, VTech Laser Turbo XT, VTech Laser XT3, Phoenix XT clone, Juko XT clone, IBM PS/1 model 2011, Compaq Deskpro 386, DTK 386SX clone, Phoenix 386 clone, Intel Premiere/PCI, Intel Advanced/EV
- New graphics cards - IBM VGA, 3DFX Voodoo Graphics
- Experimental dynamic recompiler - up to 3x speedup
- Pentium and Pentium MMX emulation
- CPU fixes - fixed issues in Unreal, Half-Life, Final Fantasy VII, Little Big Adventure 2, Windows 9x setup, Coherent, BeOS and others
- Improved FDC emulation - more accurate, supports FDI images, supports 1.2MB 5.25" floppy drive emulation, supports write protect correctly
- Internal timer improvements, fixes sound in some games (eg Lion King)
- Added support for up to 4 IDE hard drives
- MIDI OUT code now handles sysex commands correctly
- CD-ROM code now no longer crashes Windows 9x when CD-ROM drive empty
- Fixes to ViRGE, S3 Vision series, ATI Mach64 and OAK OTI-067 cards
- Various other fixes/changes
Thanks to te_lanus, ecksemmess, nerd73, GeeDee, Battler, leilei and kurumushi for contributions towards this release.
4th October 2014
PCem v9 released. Changes from v8.1 :
- New machines - IBM PCjr
- New graphics cards - Diamond Stealth 3D 2000 (S3 ViRGE/325), S3 ViRGE/DX
- New sound cards - Innovation SSI-2001 (using ReSID-FP)
- CPU fixes - Windows NT now works, OS/2 2.0+ works better
- Fixed issue with port 3DA when in blanking, DOS 6.2/V now works
- Re-written PIT emulation
- IRQs 8-15 now handled correctly, Civilization no longer hangs
- Fixed vertical axis on Amstrad mouse
- Serial fixes - fixes mouse issues on Win 3.x and OS/2
- New Windows keyboard code - should work better with international keyboards
- Changes to keyboard emulation - should fix stuck keys
- Some CD-ROM fixes
- Joystick emulation
- Preliminary Linux port
Thanks to HalfMinute, SA1988 and Battler for contributions towards this release.
3rd January 2014
PCem v8.1 released. This fixes a number of issues in v8.
20th December 2013
PCem v8 released. Changes from v0.7 :
- New machines - SiS496/497, 430VX
- WinChip emulation (including MMX emulation)
- New graphics cards - S3 Trio64, Trident TGUI9440AGi, ATI VGA Edge-16, ATI VGA Charger, OAK OTI-067, ATI Mach64
- New sound cards - Adlib Gold, Windows Sound System, SB AWE32
- Improved GUS emulation
- MPU-401 emulation (UART mode only) on SB16 and AWE32
- Fixed DMA bug, floppy drives work properly in Windows 3.x
- Fixed bug in FXAM - fixes Wolf 3D, Dogz, some other stuff as well
- Other FPU fixes
- Fixed serial bugs, mouse no longer disappears in Windows 9x hardware detection
- Major reorganisation of CPU emulation
- Direct3D output mode
- Fullscreen mode
- Various internal changes
13th July 2013
PCem is now in source control at http://www.retrosoftware.co.uk/hg/pcem
.
3rd August 2012
PCem v0.7 released. Windows 98 now works, Win95 more stable, more machines + graphics cards, and a huge number of fixes.
19th December 2011
PCem v0.6 released. Windows 95 now works, FPU emulation, and load of other stuff.
23rd September 2011
Uploaded a fixed version of PCem v0.5, which has working sound.
21st September 2011
PCem v0.5 released. Loads of fixes + new features in this version.
13th February 2011
PCem v0.41a released. This fixes a disc corruption bug, and re-adds (poor) composite colour emulation.
1st February 2011
PCem v0.41 released. This fixes some embarassing bugs in v0.4, as well as a few games.
27th July 2010
PCem v0.4 released. 386/486 emulation (buggy), GUS emulation, accurate 8088/8086 timings, and lots of other changes.
30th July 2008
PCem v0.3 released. This adds more machines, SB Pro emulation, SVGA emulation, and some other stuff.
14th October 2007
PCem v0.2a released. This is a bugfix release over v0.2.
10th October 2007
PCem v0.2 released. This adds PC1640 and AT emulation, 286 emulation, EGA/VGA emulation, Soundblaster emulation, hard disc emulation, and some bugfixes.
19th August 2007
PCem archive updated with (hopefully) bugfixed version.
15th August 2007
PCem v0.1 released. This is a new emulator for various old XT-based PCs.