Systems / motherboards emulated :
8088
AMI XT clone
Atari PC3
Compaq Portable Plus
DTK Clone XT
(c)Anonymous Generic Turbo XT BIOS
IBM PC
IBM PCjr
IBM XT
Juko XT clone
NCR PC4i
Phoenix XT clone
Schneider Euro PC
Tandy 1000
Tandy 1000HX
Thomson TO16 PC
Toshiba T1000
VTech Laser Turbo XT
Zenith Data SupersPort
Xi8088
8086
Amstrad PC1512
Amstrad PC1640
Amstrad PC2086
Amstrad PC3086
Amstrad PPC512/640
Olivetti M24
Sinclair PC200/Amstrad PC20
Tandy 1000SL/2
Toshiba T1200
VTech Laser XT3
286
AMI 286 clone
Award 286 clone
Bull Micral 45
Commodore PC30-III
Compaq Portable II
Dell System 200
Epson PC AX
Epson PC AX2e
GW-286CT GEAR
IBM AT
IBM PS/1 Model 2011
IBM PS/2 Model 30-286
IBM PS/2 Model 50
IBM XT Model 286
Samsung SPC-4200P
Samsung SPC-4216P
Toshiba T3100e
Tulip AT Compact
386SX
Acermate 386SX/25N
AMI 386SX clone
Amstrad MegaPC
DTK 386SX clone
Epson PC AX3
IBM PS/1 Model 2121
IBM PS/2 Model 55SX
KMX-C-02
Packard Bell Legend 300SX
386DX
AMI 386DX clone
Compaq Deskpro 386
IBM PS/2 Model 70 (type 3)
IBM PS/2 Model 80
MR 386DX clone
486
AMI 486 clone
AMI WinBIOS 486 clone
Award SiS 496/497
Elonex PC-425X
IBM PS/2 Model 70 (type 4)
Packard Bell PB410A
Socket 4/5/7 (Pentium)
ASUS P/I-P55TVP4
ASUS P/I-P55T2P4
Award 430VX PCI
Epox P55-VA
Intel Advanced/EV (Endeavor)
Intel Advanced/ZP (Zappa)
Intel Premiere/PCI (Batman's Revenge)
Packard Bell PB520R (Robin LC)
Packard Bell PB570 (Hillary)
Super Socket 7 (K6-2/III)
FIC VA-503+ (1998)
Graphics cards emulated :
3DFX Voodoo Graphics
3DFX Voodoo 2
ATI Graphics Pro Turbo (Mach64 GX)
ATI Video Xpression (Mach64 VT2)
ATI VGA Edge-16 (ATI-18800)
ATI VGA Charger (ATI-28800)
CGA
Cirrus Logic CL-GD5429
Cirrus Logic CL-GD5430
Cirrus Logic CL-GD5434
Compaq CGA
Diamond Stealth 32 (Tseng ET4000/w32p)
Diamond Stealth 3D 2000 (S3 ViRGE/325)
Hercules
Hercules InColor
IBM EGA
IBM VGA
MDA
MDSI Genius
Number Nine 9FX (S3 Trio64)
OAK OTI-037
OAK OTI-067
Olivetti GO481 (Paradise PVGA1A)
Paradise Bahamas 64 (S3 Vision864)
Phoenix S3 Trio32
Phoenix S3 Trio64
Plantronics ColorPlus
S3 ViRGE/DX
Sigma Color 400
Trident TVGA8900D
Trident TGUI9400CXi
Trident TGUI9440
Trigem Korean VGA (Tseng ET4000AX)
Tseng ET4000AX
Wsye 700
Sound cards emulated :
AdLib
AdLib Gold
Ensoniq AudioPCI
GameBlaster
Gravis UltraSound
Sound Blaster v1.0
Sound Blaster v1.5
Sound Blaster MCV
Sound Blaster v2.0
Sound Blaster Pro v1
Sound Blaster Pro v2
Sound Blaster Pro MCV
Sound Blaster 16
Sound Blaster AWE32
Sound Blaster PCI128
Windows Sound System